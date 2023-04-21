Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NLY stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile



Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

