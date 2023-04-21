Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.29) to GBX 1,390 ($17.20) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.20) to GBX 1,350 ($16.71) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,176.06.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

