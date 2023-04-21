Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,361 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,871. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 945,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

