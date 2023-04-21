AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $152.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

ATR stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,534,000 after purchasing an additional 132,088 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

