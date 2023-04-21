ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.14.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$16.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.7060755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

