Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 13,750,000 shares. Approximately 34.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 502,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $842.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
