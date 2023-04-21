Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 13,750,000 shares. Approximately 34.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 502,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $842.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,726.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

