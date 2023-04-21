Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0942 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.10 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.