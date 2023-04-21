Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $120.56.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

