Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

