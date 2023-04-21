ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

