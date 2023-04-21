ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
