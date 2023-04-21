ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 617 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,595,000 after buying an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITM opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

