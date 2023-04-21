Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 3.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
