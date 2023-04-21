Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 3.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 670.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

