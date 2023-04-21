Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ASH opened at $104.17 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ashland by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ashland by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.