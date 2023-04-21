Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:APWC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.