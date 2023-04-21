Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.50

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Astronics Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About Astronics
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
