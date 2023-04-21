ATB Capital Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.91.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.48. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3843236 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

