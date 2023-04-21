Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.20. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 5,550 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Atico Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

