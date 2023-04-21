Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Trading Up 1.7%

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.
