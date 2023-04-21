Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ATRI traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $659.00. 3,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a one year low of $534.99 and a one year high of $705.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $635.39 and a 200-day moving average of $621.60.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.