Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $194.64 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

