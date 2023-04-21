AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $131.57. 323,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

