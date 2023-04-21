AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE AN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $131.57. 323,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.