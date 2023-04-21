Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.75 billion and $255.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.61 or 0.00063041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,705,943 coins and its circulating supply is 326,643,223 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

