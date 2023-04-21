Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $42.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 116,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,068. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

