Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,196 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,670,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. 405,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,195. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.