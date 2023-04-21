Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,771,348 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

