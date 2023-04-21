Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 3,660,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

