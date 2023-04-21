Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,347 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

