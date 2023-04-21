Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,252 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

