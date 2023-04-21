Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 299,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,871. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

