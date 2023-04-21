Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,628. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

