Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,756 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,703,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. 47,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.