AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lowered its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,631 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned 7.56% of AVROBIO worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 51.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 89,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,291. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

