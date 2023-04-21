Axie Infinity Hits One Day Volume of $41.07 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $948.23 million and $41.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00029162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,042.32 or 1.00028091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.21346259 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $46,070,884.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

