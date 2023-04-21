B. Riley Begins Coverage on Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

