B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.12.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

