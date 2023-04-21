Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $133.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $138.12.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

