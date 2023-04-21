Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

