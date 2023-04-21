Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 54068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.