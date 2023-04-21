Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,558,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,425,133. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

