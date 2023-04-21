Bank of America Downgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Underperform

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.