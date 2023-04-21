Bank of America Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $247.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $241.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

