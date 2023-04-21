Bank of America Raises Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target to $68.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

