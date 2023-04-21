Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 6.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of Montreal worth $109,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 130,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,136. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

