Barclays Boosts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 110

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

ROO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.44) to GBX 114 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.41).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

LON ROO traded up GBX 2.51 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 109.01 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.29. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.70 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -787.14, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

