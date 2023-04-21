Barclays Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$52.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.84. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 581.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. In related news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

