Barclays Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

