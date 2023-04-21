Barclays Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $17.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

DAN stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.