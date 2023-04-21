Barclays Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $535.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $495.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.28.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $467.69 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.