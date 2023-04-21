Barclays Initiates Coverage on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.65.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
